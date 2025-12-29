HM Payson & Co. Sells 32,419 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 32,419 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.1% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $76,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $2,637,640,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,216,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,129,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,466,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,548 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its stake in Accenture by 48.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 2,408,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $719,966,000 after buying an additional 781,211 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Accenture to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $2,246,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,888.12. The trade was a 27.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE ACN opened at $271.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $166.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.67.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The company had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.88%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.