Short Interest in Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Expands By 56.2%

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 50,833 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the November 30th total of 32,540 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 119,315 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Biofrontera Price Performance

NASDAQ:BFRI opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. Biofrontera has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 47.28% and a negative return on equity of 1,104.09%. Equities analysts expect that Biofrontera will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BFRI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biofrontera in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biofrontera in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biofrontera

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biofrontera stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 974,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,370 shares during the quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 9.61% of Biofrontera worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera AG is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of products for dermatological applications. The company’s core expertise lies in photodynamic therapy (PDT), a treatment modality that uses a photosensitizing agent activated by a specific light source to target diseased skin cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue.

The flagship product in Biofrontera’s portfolio is Ameluz (aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride 10 % gel), which has received marketing approval in the European Union for treatment of actinic keratosis and basal cell carcinoma, and in the United States for actinic keratosis.

