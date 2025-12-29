MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAIW) Short Interest Up 56.0% in December

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 54,741 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the November 30th total of 35,090 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,068 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,068 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

MultiSensor AI Price Performance

Shares of MultiSensor AI stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. MultiSensor AI has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.24.

About MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI Inc (NASDAQ: MSAIW) is a Canadian medical technology company specializing in AI-driven wearable sensors and software for remote patient monitoring. The firm develops multi-sensor devices designed to continuously capture biometric and electrophysiological data, enabling healthcare providers to detect and manage cardiovascular conditions such as atrial fibrillation. By integrating advanced signal-processing algorithms and machine learning models, the company aims to improve diagnostic accuracy and streamline the workflow of clinical teams.

The company’s flagship offering is a lightweight, adhesive patch equipped with multiple sensors, capable of recording electrocardiogram (ECG) signals alongside other physiological metrics over extended periods.

