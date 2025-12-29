Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Stock Price Up 15.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report) traded up 15.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.73 and last traded at GBX 11.55. 88,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 306,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £8.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.13.

About Conroy Gold and Natural Resources

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011. Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

