Short Interest in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Increases By 56.5%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 105,708 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the November 30th total of 67,554 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,006 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARO. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,028,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Karooooo by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 170,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth $5,878,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Karooooo by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 39,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Karooooo by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 23,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KARO opened at $47.38 on Monday. Karooooo has a fifty-two week low of $35.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Karooooo had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 19.90%.The company had revenue of $76.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. Karooooo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KARO. Zacks Research cut Karooooo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold (c+)” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Karooooo Ltd is a global provider of telematics software-as-a-service solutions for vehicle and fleet management. Through its flagship platform, the company delivers real-time GPS tracking, stolen vehicle recovery and driver behaviour analytics, enabling commercial fleets and automotive insurers to optimise operations, increase safety and reduce costs.

Karooooo’s SaaS platform integrates proprietary hardware devices with cloud-based analytics and mobile applications. Customers gain access to live vehicle location data, engine diagnostics, route planning tools and customizable reporting dashboards.

