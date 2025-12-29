Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 159,679 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the November 30th total of 102,687 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,406 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,406 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA AVIV opened at $71.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.04 and a beta of 0.77. Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.84 and a 1 year high of $71.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVIV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,164,000. Lam Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (AVIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund primarily investing in non-US developed market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVIV was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

