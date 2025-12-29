Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.7273.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

In related news, insider Mike Kelliher sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $30,802.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 271,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,342.74. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 46,887 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $259,753.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,455,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,711.02. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,868 shares of company stock worth $359,369. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 118.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,465,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after buying an additional 3,501,782 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ardelyx by 34.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,250,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 88.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,527,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,369,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after buying an additional 1,027,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $5.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 0.55. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $110.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.44 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 36.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx, Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing targeted small molecule drugs for cardio?renal and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s lead marketed product, tenapanor (sold under the brand name XPHOZAH in the United States), is approved for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis. Ardelyx’s proprietary approach targets epithelial transporters in the gastrointestinal tract, offering localized activity with limited systemic exposure.

Beyond tenapanor, Ardelyx’s development pipeline includes treatments designed to address other complications in kidney disease and related metabolic disorders.

