CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$165.90.

GIB.A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of CGI from C$169.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$178.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. CIBC lowered CGI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$146.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on CGI from C$190.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd.

GIB.A opened at C$128.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$123.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$130.39. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$117.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$175.35.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.01 billion during the quarter. CGI had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 11.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CGI will post 8.3679245 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This is a boost from CGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CGI’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results.

