Comparing Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) and First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB)

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) and Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Republic Bank and Heritage Commerce”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $6.75 billion N/A $1.67 billion $5.32 0.00 Heritage Commerce $251.45 million 3.06 $40.53 million $0.70 17.91

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Commerce. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and Heritage Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank N/A N/A N/A Heritage Commerce 16.31% 7.18% 0.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Republic Bank and Heritage Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 Heritage Commerce 0 3 3 1 2.71

Heritage Commerce has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential downside of 2.31%. Given Heritage Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Commerce is more favorable than First Republic Bank.

Volatility and Risk

First Republic Bank has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Commerce has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heritage Commerce beats First Republic Bank on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Republic Bank

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California. First Republic Bank now trades on OTCPK.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; small business administration loans; home equity lines of credit; multifamily loans on residential properties; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes. In addition, it offers other banking services, including cashier’s checks, bank by mail, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automated payroll, electronic funds transfer, online bill pay, homeowner association, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, electronic data interchange, and check imaging services, as well as other customary banking, factoring financing, and electronic banking services. Heritage Commerce Corp was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

