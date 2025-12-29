EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.9286.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Siebert Williams Shank dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in EOG Resources by 6.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 6,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,037 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 88,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 45,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 17,084 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $103.52 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $101.59 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.87 and a 200-day moving average of $114.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 24.49%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

