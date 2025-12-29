Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ: HBIO):

12/22/2025 – Harvard Bioscience had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Harvard Bioscience had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/11/2025 – Harvard Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating.

12/8/2025 – Harvard Bioscience had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/2/2025 – Harvard Bioscience had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/26/2025 – Harvard Bioscience had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/20/2025 – Harvard Bioscience had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Harvard Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/9/2025 – Harvard Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2025 – Harvard Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “buy” rating.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures and distributes life science research instruments and consumables used by academic, biopharmaceutical and government laboratories worldwide. The company’s product portfolio spans cellular physiology, microfluidics, electrophysiology and lab automation, providing tools that enable researchers to study everything from cell behavior and organ function to drug delivery and tissue mechanics.

Through its operating units—most notably Harvard Apparatus, BTX, Radnoti and Warner Instruments—Harvard Bioscience offers a diverse range of scientific equipment including precision pumps, stereotaxic instruments, electroporation and gene delivery systems, perfusion systems and microinjection tools.

