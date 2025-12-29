Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal Purchases 50,000 Shares of Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) Stock

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal acquired 50,000 shares of Prairie Operating stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 15,270,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,654,644.96. This represents a 0.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 19th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal bought 33,825 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,826.00.

On Thursday, December 18th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal purchased 36,701 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $61,657.68.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal acquired 70,795 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $118,935.60.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal acquired 86,022 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $144,516.96.

On Monday, December 15th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal bought 850,000 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,436,500.00.

On Friday, December 12th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal bought 270,431 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $462,437.01.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal purchased 42,781 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $73,155.51.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal acquired 200 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $342.00.

On Thursday, November 20th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal acquired 50,000 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal bought 3,831 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $6,512.70.

Prairie Operating Price Performance

NASDAQ PROP opened at $1.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Prairie Operating Co. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $10.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Prairie Operating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prairie Operating to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Institutional Trading of Prairie Operating

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prairie Operating during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prairie Operating during the first quarter worth $97,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prairie Operating during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Prairie Operating by 22.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 173,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,145 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prairie Operating in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Prairie Operating Company Profile

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ: PROP) is a publicly traded independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The firm seeks to identify and capitalize on undervalued or overlooked assets, applying a disciplined approach to drilling, completion and production optimization. By concentrating on core resource plays, Prairie Operating aims to deliver steady production growth and free cash flow.

The company’s asset base is concentrated in the Permian Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds working interests in both conventional and unconventional reservoirs.

Further Reading

