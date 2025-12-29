Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $2,799,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 458,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after buying an additional 146,832 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after buying an additional 20,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Summit Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $77.30 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $78.76. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average of $73.33.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.