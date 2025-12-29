Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NCDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

NYSE:NCDL opened at $13.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. The company has a market cap of $681.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $18.01.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 36.83%.The firm had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

In other news, Treasurer Shaul Vichness acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the treasurer owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,000. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kenneth M. Miranda bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,700. This trade represents a 8.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders bought a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $383,600 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 46.3% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 498,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after buying an additional 157,763 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,498,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 53,342 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 50,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 10.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 492,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 48,157 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns through a diversified portfolio of direct lending instruments. Established in early 2022, NCDL focuses on privately negotiated debt investments in middle-market companies, primarily within the United States. The fund offers investors access to a segment of the credit markets that has historically been less correlated with public debt markets, aiming to capture yield premiums associated with private lending.

The fund’s investment strategy centers on senior secured loans, unitranche financings and selectively structured mezzanine debt.

