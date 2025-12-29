Via Renewables, Inc. (VIASP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 on January 15th

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.6715 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

VIASP opened at $25.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $26.68.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers. The Retail Natural Gas segment is involved in the transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential and commercial customers. It also provides broker services for retail energy customers; and wireless services and equipment to wireless customers.

