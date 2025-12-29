Via Renewables, Inc. (VIASP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 on January 15th

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.6715 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.
Via Renewables Stock Performance
VIASP opened at $25.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $26.68.
About Via Renewables
