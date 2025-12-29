TFI International Inc. (TFII) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a 4.4% increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

TFI International has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TFI International to earn $9.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of TFII opened at $106.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.85. TFI International has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $141.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.50.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on TFI International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on TFI International from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

TFI International Inc (NYSE: TFII) is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

