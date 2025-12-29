Autohome Inc. (ATHM) to Issue Special Dividend of $1.20 on February 19th

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the information services provider on Thursday, February 19th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

Autohome has a payout ratio of 90.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Autohome to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.2%.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $23.50 on Monday. Autohome has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc (NYSE: ATHM) operates one of China’s leading online destinations for automobile consumers, offering a comprehensive suite of digital platforms and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Headquartered in Beijing, the company’s core website and mobile applications deliver news, reviews, pricing information, photos, videos and interactive tools to help prospective buyers evaluate new and used vehicles. By aggregating rich editorial content with user-generated ratings and expert analyses, Autohome seeks to guide consumers through research, purchase and after-sales decision-making.

In addition to its consumer-facing properties, Autohome provides automakers, dealers and service providers with integrated digital marketing and e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.