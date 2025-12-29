Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 23,446 Shares of PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,446 shares during the quarter. PACCAR makes up about 1.7% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $25,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 293.1% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 53.8% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 234.2% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $111.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.12. PACCAR Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $115.43.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 16.01%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PACCAR from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group set a $103.00 price target on PACCAR and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $340,774.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,338.20. This trade represents a 87.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company’s products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR’s core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

