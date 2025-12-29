iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF $SMLF is Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,518 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF comprises about 3.9% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC owned 1.44% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $35,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMLF. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 150.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 41,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

SMLF stock opened at $76.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $77.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.39.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility). SMLF was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

