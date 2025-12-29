KLA Corporation $KLAC Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. KLA comprises 1.5% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in KLA were worth $21,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 16.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 75.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $12,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on KLA from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $1,170.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citic Securities upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of KLA from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,275.54.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $1,279.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,194.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,033.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.88. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $551.33 and a 1-year high of $1,286.81. The firm has a market cap of $168.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 107.26%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.33 earnings per share. KLA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 7.920-9.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 2,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,237.01, for a total value of $2,788,220.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,774,819.54. This trade represents a 6.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.10, for a total transaction of $12,997,089.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,704,954.10. This trade represents a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 91.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA is a provider of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related microelectronics industries. The company designs and manufactures equipment, software and services used by chipmakers to analyze and control manufacturing processes, detect defects, measure critical dimensions and improve yield across wafer fabrication, photomask and packaging operations. KLA’s offerings are aimed at enabling production of advanced logic, memory, and specialty devices at progressively smaller technology nodes and more complex package structures.

Its product portfolio includes optical and e-beam inspection systems, metrology tools for critical dimension and film measurement, mask and reticle inspection platforms, as well as enterprise software and data analytics that aggregate process data and drive automated process control.

