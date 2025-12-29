Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 3,442 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned approximately 0.11% of Zebra Technologies worth $17,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 81.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $346.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.00.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $246.27 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $205.73 and a 12-month high of $427.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In related news, Director Satish Dhanasekaran bought 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.12 per share, with a total value of $233,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,356 shares in the company, valued at $782,350.72. This trade represents a 42.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company’s product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

