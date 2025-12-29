EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,169 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned approximately 0.14% of EPAM Systems worth $12,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 303.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 5,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $196,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 165.3% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPAM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EPAM Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 5,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,515. The trade was a 24.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.27, for a total transaction of $227,057.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,939.42. The trade was a 91.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,132. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $211.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.89. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.15 and a 52 week high of $269.00. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.75.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.360-11.440 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM’s offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

