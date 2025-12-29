Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $7.39 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,577 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,886,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,276,000 after acquiring an additional 330,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,081,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,356,000 after purchasing an additional 95,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $809,491,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,629,000 after buying an additional 250,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,252,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,207,000 after buying an additional 174,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.18.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.5%

ZTS opened at $126.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.25 and a twelve month high of $177.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Featured Stories

