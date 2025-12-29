SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN Shares Purchased by Goldstone Financial Group LLC

Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Goldstone Financial Group LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $10,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,309,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,864,000 after acquiring an additional 568,206 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 97,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,979,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $42.03.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

