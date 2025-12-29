Goldstone Financial Group LLC Purchases 14,737 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Goldstone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 183,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,935,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,395,000 after acquiring an additional 43,718 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $73.98 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $74.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

