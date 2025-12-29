Goldstone Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF $FSMD

Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 317,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,953,000. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Goldstone Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSMD. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 116.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF stock opened at $45.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $45.55.

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

