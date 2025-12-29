Norris Perne & French LLP MI Lowers Stake in CDW Corporation $CDW

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its position in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48,843 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in CDW were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in CDW by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,695,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $592,311,000 after acquiring an additional 195,511 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 954,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $152,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,895 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CDW by 24.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 587,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,161 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of CDW by 31.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 411,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,968,000 after purchasing an additional 97,532 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at $64,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of CDW from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CDW from $191.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $176.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.17, for a total transaction of $1,081,658.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,838.70. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ CDW opened at $139.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. CDW Corporation has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $222.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.51.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

CDW Profile

CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) is a leading provider of information technology products and integrated solutions for business, government, education and healthcare customers. The company sources and resells hardware and software from major technology vendors and packages those products with professional services, managed services and lifecycle support. Its offerings span IT infrastructure, cloud and data center solutions, cybersecurity, networking, unified communications, endpoint devices, and software licensing and procurement services designed to simplify IT operations for customers.

CDW combines a broad product portfolio with consultative sales, implementation and technical support capabilities.

