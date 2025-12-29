Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Acquired by SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.3% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.2% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $332.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $179.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.05 and a 1 year high of $346.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.98 and a 200-day moving average of $301.76.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 162.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.57%.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,251.68. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,703.50. This trade represents a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amgen from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $342.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.85.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

