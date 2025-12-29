Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $24.90 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,917 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $24,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 177.9% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,708,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,458,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $74.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.94. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.15.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

