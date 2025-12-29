Three Seasons Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Three Seasons Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2,626.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,178 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 189.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $202.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $211.98.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.