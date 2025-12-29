Three Seasons Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,492 NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 54.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 23.3% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 189.4% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRG opened at $160.89 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.57 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 103.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $3,276,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 43,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,549.62. This represents a 31.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NRG Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.21.

NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG’s generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

