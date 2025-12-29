Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 5,716 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,718.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,551,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,343,000 after buying an additional 35,380,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,584,000 after purchasing an additional 322,704 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,089,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,369 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,364,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,908,000 after purchasing an additional 34,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,068,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,623,000 after buying an additional 83,016 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $222.50 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $224.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

