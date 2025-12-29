Private Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 17,354 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

Private Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,354 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 45.2%

Shares of BATS:DISV opened at $38.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $34.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DISV was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

