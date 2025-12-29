Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU Shares Bought by Private Wealth Management Group LLC

Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,449 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 6.6% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $23,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 297.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU opened at $47.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average is $44.82. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $47.51.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

