JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF $BBUS Shares Sold by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,191 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 108.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,856,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,735,000 after buying an additional 1,483,677 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,636,000 after acquiring an additional 41,640 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 249,051.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 834,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after acquiring an additional 834,323 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 581,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC now owns 486,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,469,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the period.

BBUS stock opened at $124.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.25. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $86.94 and a 12 month high of $115.07.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

