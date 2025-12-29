Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU Holdings Raised by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 312.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $1,662,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,720,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,192,000 after acquiring an additional 567,571 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after acquiring an additional 49,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles F. Lowrey sold 48,164 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $5,172,331.96. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 165,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,779,917.96. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $861,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,204.15. This represents a 40.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 62,719 shares of company stock valued at $6,796,067 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.5%

Prudential Financial stock opened at $113.96 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $123.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential’s long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential’s core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

Further Reading

