Slocum Gordon & Co LLP Has $2.50 Million Stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Slocum Gordon & Co LLP cut its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,310 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises 2.0% of Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 104.8% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $242,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 302,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,319,101.85. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $59.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 103.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.21.

About Williams Companies

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

