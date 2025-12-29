Mattson Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Mattson Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $416,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 20.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 415,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,715,000 after buying an additional 69,512 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE EXR opened at $130.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. Extra Space Storage Inc has a one year low of $121.03 and a one year high of $162.77.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $858.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total value of $1,060,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,261.60. This trade represents a 27.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

