Mattson Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 11,474 Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,735,254.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949,769,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,095,550,000 after acquiring an additional 949,735,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,990,551,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 54.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,635,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894,747 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 14,155,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8,010.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.04.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $95.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $299.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.92 and a 200-day moving average of $83.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $95.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.