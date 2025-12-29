VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Makes New $697,000 Investment in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $63.55 on Monday. Eastman Chemical Company has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $103.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.75%.Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.09%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) is a global specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals and fibers. Its product portfolio spans performance additives, functional products, and engineered plastics designed to enhance the durability, appearance and performance of end products across diverse industries.

The company’s main business activities include the production of specialty chemicals used in adhesives, coatings, building materials and consumer care applications, as well as high-performance plastics for packaging, automotive and electronics markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.