DoubleLine Mortgage ETF $DMBS Position Boosted by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,237 shares during the period. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF were worth $12,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DMBS stock opened at $49.69 on Monday. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $50.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Company Profile

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

