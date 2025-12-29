Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS is Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s 5th Largest Position

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 589,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $26,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 302.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 225.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.77 on Monday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.2029 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

