Mattson Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 104.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $1,204,237.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,037.04. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Argus cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.5%

SJM stock opened at $99.73 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $93.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.20.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.02). J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.22%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company’s main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker’s core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker’s® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin’® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

