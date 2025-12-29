Short Interest in Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW) Expands By 110.0%

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,386 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the November 30th total of 1,612 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,908 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 42,908 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brand Engagement Network Stock Down 29.7%

NASDAQ:BNAIW opened at $0.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Brand Engagement Network has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.23.

About Brand Engagement Network

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities. It serves the automotive, healthcare, and other industries through direct sales force and channel partners. Brand Engagement Network, Inc was formerly known as Blockchain Exchange Network Inc and changed its name to Brand Engagement Network, Inc in April 2023.

