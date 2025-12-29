Short Interest in Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW) Expands By 110.0%

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,386 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the November 30th total of 1,612 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,908 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 42,908 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Brand Engagement Network Stock Down 29.7%
NASDAQ:BNAIW opened at $0.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Brand Engagement Network has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.23.
About Brand Engagement Network
