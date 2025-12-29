pumpBTC Price Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (PUMPBTC)

pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. One pumpBTC token can currently be purchased for $0.0271 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, pumpBTC has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. pumpBTC has a market capitalization of $67.53 and approximately $166.39 thousand worth of pumpBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get pumpBTC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $89,364.68 or 1.02148196 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About pumpBTC

pumpBTC launched on July 6th, 2024. pumpBTC’s total supply is 775 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,488 tokens. pumpBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@pumpbtcxyz. pumpBTC’s official Twitter account is @pumpbtcxyz. The official website for pumpBTC is pumpbtc.xyz.

pumpBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) (PUMPBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) has a current supply of 775.24683391 with 2,488.3088914 in circulation. The last known price of pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) is 0.02700126 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $178,942.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pumpbtc.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pumpBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pumpBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pumpBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pumpBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pumpBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.