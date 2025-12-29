Analysts Set CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE) PT at $34.33

CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.3333.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CAE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of CAE by 382.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 51,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 40,842 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in CAE by 4.4% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 14,803,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,287,000 after purchasing an additional 628,848 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in CAE during the second quarter valued at $10,309,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth $5,854,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 356.8% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,135,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,267,000 after purchasing an additional 886,951 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE stock opened at $31.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.83. CAE has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CAE had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 8.98%.The firm had revenue of $897.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

