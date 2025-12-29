Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives C$85.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$85.19.

EIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Ventum Financial set a C$81.00 target price on Exchange Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$69.50 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th.

Exchange Income Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$84.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$45.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$79.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$72.52.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.46 EPS for the quarter. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of C$959.74 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 3.9962963 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets. Its Aerospace and Aviation segment is a key revenue driver, recognizes revenue from the provision of flight, flight ancillary services, and the sale or lease of aircraft and aftermarket parts.

