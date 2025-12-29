Canton Network (CC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.68 Billion

Canton Network (CC) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Canton Network has a market cap of $4.68 billion and approximately $56.61 million worth of Canton Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Canton Network has traded up 50.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Canton Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Canton Network Token Profile

Canton Network’s genesis date was June 24th, 2024. Canton Network’s total supply is 36,726,324,436 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,722,285,768 tokens. Canton Network’s official message board is lists.sync.global. Canton Network’s official Twitter account is @cantonnetwork. The official website for Canton Network is sync.global.

Canton Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Canton (CC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Canton has a current supply of 36,718,008,690.92221531. The last known price of Canton is 0.12981782 USD and is up 12.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $54,417,688.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sync.global.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Canton Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Canton Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Canton Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

