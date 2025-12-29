Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives $328.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $328.6667.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMG. UBS Group set a $295.00 target price on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 1.6%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,741,000 after purchasing an additional 35,681 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 232,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,149,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,727,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

AMG stock opened at $295.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $139.22 and a 1-year high of $299.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.82 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc (NYSE: AMG) is a global asset management holding company that partners with boutique investment firms. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, AMG invests in and collaborates with independent investment managers to foster growth while preserving their entrepreneurial culture. Through equity stakes and strategic support, the company aims to enhance its affiliates’ distribution capabilities, operational infrastructure and access to capital.

The company’s core business activities include providing capital solutions, distribution services and operational support to affiliated investment firms.

Further Reading

