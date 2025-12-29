Dignity Gold (DIGAU) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.46 Million

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. Dignity Gold has a total market capitalization of $6.17 billion and approximately $1.46 million worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dignity Gold token can now be purchased for about $9.03 or 0.00010325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,406,249 tokens. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @digau_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGau) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 9.00245672 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,368,111.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dignity Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

